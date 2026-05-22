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From Deve Gowda To M Kharge: Voting For 26 Rajya Sabha Seats On June 18

Election Commission announces Rajya Sabha polls for 26 seats across eight states with polling on June 18

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From Deve Gowda To M Kharge: Voting For 26 Rajya Sabha Seats On June 18
Polling scheduled on June 18 for 26 Rajya Sabha seats amid term completions and bypolls
  • Election Commission announced Rajya Sabha polls for 26 seats across eight states on June 18
  • Two bypolls will fill vacancies in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu following resignations
  • Prominent leaders like HD Deve Gowda and Mallikarjun Kharge are completing their terms
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New Delhi:

The Election Commission has announced elections for 26 Rajya Sabha seats across eight states, with polling scheduled for June 18. The seats are falling vacant following the completion of the six-year term of sitting members, while two seats are being filled through bypolls after resignations.

Among the prominent leaders whose terms are ending are former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Union Minister George Kurian and BJP leader-turned-Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

According to the notification, the 24 regular vacancies are spread across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Mizoram and two by-elections in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

State-wise MPs -

Andhra Pradesh
Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla - YSRCP
Parimal Nathwani - Independent backed by YSRCP
Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose - YSRCP
Sana Satish Babu - YSRCP

Gujarat

Rambhai Harjibhai Mokariya - BJP
Amin Narhari Hirabhai - BJP
Gohil Shaktisinhji Harichandrasinhji - Congress
Ramila Becharbhai Bara - BJP

Jharkhand

Deepak Prakash - BJP
Shibu Soren's seat has been vacant since August 2025 - JMM

Madhya Pradesh

George Kurian - BJP
Digvijaya Singh - Congress
Sumer Singh Solanki - BJP

Manipur

Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba - BJP

Meghalaya

Wanweiroy Kharlukhi - NPP

Rajasthan

Neeraj Dangi - Congress
Rajendra Gehlot - BJP
Ravneet Singh Bittu - BJP

Arunachal Pradesh

Nabam Rebia - BJP

Karnataka

Narayana Koragappa - BJP
Iranna Kadadi - BJP
HD Deve Gowda - JD(S)
Mallikarjun Kharge - Congress

Mizoram

K. Vanlalvena - Mizo National Front (MNF)

The Election Commission has also separately announced bypolls for two Rajya Sabha seats.

One vacancy is from Maharashtra after NCP leader Sunetra Pawar resigned from the Upper House after getting elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Baramati. She is also serving as Deputy Chief Minister in the state government.

The second bypoll is for the Tamil Nadu seat vacated by AIADMK MP Ve. Shanmugam.

Political attention is now shifting to Tamil Nadu, where actor-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are being closely watched. With the majority in the Assembly, speculation remains over whether TVK will attempt its maiden Rajya Sabha entry or support a Congress-backed candidate as part of possible opposition coordination.

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