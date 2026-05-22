From Deve Gowda To M Kharge: Voting For 26 Rajya Sabha Seats On June 18

The Election Commission has announced elections for 26 Rajya Sabha seats across eight states, with polling scheduled for June 18. The seats are falling vacant following the completion of the six-year term of sitting members, while two seats are being filled through bypolls after resignations.

Among the prominent leaders whose terms are ending are former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Union Minister George Kurian and BJP leader-turned-Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

According to the notification, the 24 regular vacancies are spread across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Mizoram and two by-elections in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

State-wise MPs -

Andhra Pradesh

Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla - YSRCP

Parimal Nathwani - Independent backed by YSRCP

Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose - YSRCP

Sana Satish Babu - YSRCP

Gujarat

Rambhai Harjibhai Mokariya - BJP

Amin Narhari Hirabhai - BJP

Gohil Shaktisinhji Harichandrasinhji - Congress

Ramila Becharbhai Bara - BJP

Jharkhand

Deepak Prakash - BJP

Shibu Soren's seat has been vacant since August 2025 - JMM

Madhya Pradesh

George Kurian - BJP

Digvijaya Singh - Congress

Sumer Singh Solanki - BJP

Manipur

Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba - BJP

Meghalaya

Wanweiroy Kharlukhi - NPP

Rajasthan

Neeraj Dangi - Congress

Rajendra Gehlot - BJP

Ravneet Singh Bittu - BJP

Arunachal Pradesh

Nabam Rebia - BJP

Karnataka

Narayana Koragappa - BJP

Iranna Kadadi - BJP

HD Deve Gowda - JD(S)

Mallikarjun Kharge - Congress

Mizoram

K. Vanlalvena - Mizo National Front (MNF)

The Election Commission has also separately announced bypolls for two Rajya Sabha seats.

One vacancy is from Maharashtra after NCP leader Sunetra Pawar resigned from the Upper House after getting elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Baramati. She is also serving as Deputy Chief Minister in the state government.

The second bypoll is for the Tamil Nadu seat vacated by AIADMK MP Ve. Shanmugam.

Political attention is now shifting to Tamil Nadu, where actor-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are being closely watched. With the majority in the Assembly, speculation remains over whether TVK will attempt its maiden Rajya Sabha entry or support a Congress-backed candidate as part of possible opposition coordination.