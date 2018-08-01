Mamata Banerjee To Meet Sonia Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Today: Live Updates

Mamata Banerjee is planning an anti-BJP rally in January next year where she plans to bring the opposition parties together against the ruling government.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 01, 2018 11:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mamata Banerjee To Meet Sonia Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Today: Live Updates

Mamata Banerjee kicked off her Delhi visit on Tuesday.

New Delhi: 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet several opposition leaders today including former Congress President Sonia Gandhi as she gears up to take the ruling BJP head on in the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

Ms Banerjee, who began her three-day visit to Delhi on Tuesday, is likely to visit the parliament to meet several opposition leaders before she meets Ms Gandhi at her residence in the evening at around 5 pm.  She might also meet former prime minister HD Devegowda and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the evening. 

Ms Banerjee is planning an anti-BJP rally in January next year where she plans to bring the opposition parties together against the ruling government. 

Here are the live updates on Mamata Banerjee's Delhi visit


Aug 01, 2018
11:31 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held meetings with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and MP Sharad Pawar and his daughter MP Supriya Sule, besides Ram Jethmalani, Yashwant Sinha and Satrugan Sinha, news agency IANS reported. 
No more content
Comments

Trending

Mamata BanerjeeSonia gandhiArvind Kejriwal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20Oppo F9 ProSGOT/SGPTPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................