Mamata Banerjee To Meet Sonia Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Today: Live Updates

Mamata Banerjee kicked off her Delhi visit on Tuesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet several opposition leaders today including former Congress President Sonia Gandhi as she gears up to take the ruling BJP head on in the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Ms Banerjee, who began her three-day visit to Delhi on Tuesday, is likely to visit the parliament to meet several opposition leaders before she meets Ms Gandhi at her residence in the evening at around 5 pm. She might also meet former prime minister HD Devegowda and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the evening.

Ms Banerjee is planning an anti-BJP rally in January next year where she plans to bring the opposition parties together against the ruling government.

Here are the live updates on Mamata Banerjee's Delhi visit