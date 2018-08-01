Mamata Banerjee To Meet Sonia Gandhi Today, Discuss Anti-BJP Rally

Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet several opposition leaders in Delhi today.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will meet UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and leaders from several other parties Today to invite them for a mega anti-BJP rally to be held in Kolkata on January 19 next year.

On Tuesday, she had meetings with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and MP Sharad Pawar and his daughter MP Supriya Sule, besides Ram Jethmalani, Yashwant Sinha and Satrugan Sinha.

Today, Ms Banerjee will visit Parliament where she is expected to meet several opposition leaders before she meets Mrs Gandhi. Later, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Adami Party chief Arving Kejriwal is expected to call on her.

Advertisement

During her four-day visit to the national capital, Ms Banerjee is reaching out to political parties to forge an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Kolkata rally is expected to help Ms Banerjee emerge as a the pivot of opposition efforts to dislodge the Narendra Modi government.