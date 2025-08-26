How A Strand Of Hair Helped Ajit Doval Uncover Pakistan's Nuclear Plans

A torn shawl, dusty streets, and a man no one paid attention to. This was Ajit Doval, India's future National Security Advisor, moving unnoticed through Pakistan's Islamabad in the 1980s.

To a casual observer, he was another beggar, collecting coins and wandering the alleys. But behind the tattered shawl and unkempt appearance was an intelligent mind. Already a decorated officer for his work with the Intelligence Bureau and the Sikkim mission, Mr Doval's objective was to uncover Pakistan's secret nuclear ambitions from within its most secure research zones.

At the time, Pakistan was determined to acquire nuclear weapons by any means necessary. India's 1974 nuclear test prompted Islamabad to aggressively pursue its own nuclear programme, with support from countries like China. India needed concrete proof of these clandestine efforts, and the task fell to Mr Doval, the officer known as the "Super Cop."

Islamabad's Kahuta, home to the infamous Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), was no ordinary town. Scientists, security personnel, and government officials moved with strict routines, guarding secrets that could change the fate of nations. For months, Ajit Doval became invisible to them, mingling into the dusty streets, observing, noting, and memorising. Every gesture, movement, and daily ritual became part of his intelligence map.

His breakthrough came in a small barber shop frequented by KRL scientists. While others ignored the tiny strands of hair left behind on the floor, Mr Doval carefully collected them. He sent the samples back to India for analysis. The tests revealed traces of uranium and radiation, confirming what India had long feared: Pakistan was developing nuclear weapons. This intelligence helped shape India's national security strategy.

This mission was not a brief stint. For six long years, Mr Doval lived under constant threat. Discovery could mean death and also jeopardise India's national security. Experts believe his efforts delayed Pakistan's nuclear testing capabilities by nearly fifteen years.

D Devdutt's book, Ajit Doval - On a Mission, chronicles these daring operations.