"Child Came With Good Wishes": Mamata Banerjee Visits Tejashwi Yadav

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited a private hospital in Kolkata this morning to congratulate RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on becoming a father. Stepping out with Mr Yadav by his side, she told reporters that both the baby and his mother are safe and extended her best wishes to the Yadav scion.

Tejashwi Yadav, son of ace Bihar politician Lalu Yadav, and his wife Rajshri welcomed a baby boy this morning. Their first child, daughter Katyayni, was born in 2023.

Ms Banerjee, whose party shares an excellent bond with the Yadavs, went straight to the hospital today to meet Tejashwi Yadav and his family.

CM #MamataBanerjee extends her good wishes to #TejaswiYadav & his family in Kolkata.



"Pitaji aur mataji itna sundar hai toh baby toh adorable hua hai," said CM after meeting the newborn.

"There's good news in Tejashwi's family. He had a son. Lalu ji and Rabri ji are also here. They are also very happy. I wish his family happiness and extend my best wishes to him for the upcoming elections. The child himself has come with good wishes," she said.

The Chief Minister said the young RJD leader had texted her last night that his wife's delivery was scheduled for this morning. She replied within minutes that she would visit them. Sharing an honest mistake in her response, she shared that she wrote she would visit them at 12 am, instead of pm.

"The baby is beautiful since his father and mother are also beautiful," she said in Hindi.

Mr Yadav had announced the "arrival of our little boy" in an online post this morning, sharing a photo of him and the baby from the hospital.

Congratulating him on social media, his sister Rohini Acharya said, "Bal Gopal Junior Tejaswi" has arrived in the family's courtyard.