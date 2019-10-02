Mamata Banerjee Gives Lyrics For Durga Puja Song, Shreya Ghoshal Sings It

Mamata Banerjee pens lyrics of popular Durga Puja's theme song.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has penned the lyrics of the theme song of a popular community Durga Puja, which is being organised by cabinet minister Arup Biswas.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has given her voice to ''Utsav'', the theme song of Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja, while music director Jeet Gannguli has set the melody to it.

The song was released on September 27 and put on YouTube on Tuesday.

"Through the Bengali lyrics ''utsaver angane aaj sabar amontron, utsaver subhologne aaj alokitomoy'', Mamata didi has stated that everyone is welcome to the festival of amity, that the festival is for all," Jeet Gannguli told PTI on Wednesday.

The video of the song, featuring actors Nusrat Jahan and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, shows people irrespective of their religion or social strata taking part in Durga Puja festivities.

This message has also been put across by artist Bhabatosh Sutar in the marquee of Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja, Jeet Gannguli said.

"Didi has been composing the theme song of Suruchi Sangha for the past five years and I am happy to put music to them," he added.

