Consulting With Parties On Impeaching Poll Body Chief Over SIR: Trinamool

The Trinamool Congress will speak to other parties to discuss the possibility of making a move to impeach Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the bitter battle over the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, where the assembly elections will be held soon, party sources said today.

The announcement comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the top three Election Commission officials had a standoff in the poll body's Delhi office.

Confirming the development today, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee told reporters that Gyanesh Kumar's manner of conducting the voter roll clean-up exercise was "incorrect".

"We are considering impeaching the Chief Election Commissioner because of the way he is conducting the SIR, which is incorrect and affects the voting rights of every citizen in the country," the MP told reporters in Delhi.

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee held a press conference where she alleged the EC has been selectively using SIR to delete voters from assembly constituencies held by Trinamool MLAs.

"In assembly constituencies of BJP MLAs, the names of a maximum of 3,000 to 4,000 voters are deleted. But in constituencies held by Trinamool Congress MLAs, the number of voters deleted ranges between 40,000 and 1 lakh," Mamata Banerjee said.

"In my own constituency of Bhabanipur in South Kolkata, the names of 40,000 voters have already been deleted in the draft voters' list. Their final target is to delete one lakh names from Bhabanipur," she told reporters in Delhi.