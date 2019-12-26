Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Saryu Roy For Jharkhand Poll Win

Saryu Roy defeated incumbant Chief Minister Raghubar Das as an independent candidate

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy for an emphatic win in the just-concluded assembly elections.

Denied a ticket by the BJP from Jamshedpur (West), Mr Roy challenged incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das from the latter's bastion Jamshedpur (East) as an independent candidate and defeated him.

Congratulating Saryu Roy over the phone, Ms Banerjee invited him to visit Kolkata for "talks", a press note by Mr Roy said in Ranchi.

West Bengal Finance and Industry Minister Amit Mitra called on Saryu Roy and congratulated him for his win.