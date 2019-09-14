Mamata Banerjee 'Committed To Farmers', Recalls 'Historic Day' For Singur

Mamata Banerjee had steered the massive agitation against land acquired for the Tata factory in Singur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that her government is committed to the welfare of farmer and also to promote industry in the state.

Ms Banerjee remembered the day, three years ago when she handed over parchas (documents) to the farmers of Singur for their land which was allegedly forcibly acquired by the then Left Front government for the Tata factory and described it as a "historic day".

"Today marks the third anniversary of the historic day when our Govt of #Bangla handed over to farmers the parchas of land forcibly acquired in Singur," Ms Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

"We reiterate our commitment to the welfare of farmers, alongside promoting industry. My humble pronam to Maa, Mati, Manush," she added.

Today marks the third anniversary of the historic day when our Govt of #Bangla handed over to farmers the parchas of land forcibly acquired in Singur. We reiterate our commitment to the welfare of farmers, alongside promoting industry. My humble pronam to Maa, Mati, Manush - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 14, 2019

The Trinamool Congress chief, on this day in 2016, had handed over land documents to 9,117 farmers and cheques to 806 people.

Ms Banerjee had steered the massive agitation against the land acquisition for the Tata factory to be setup in Singur in 2006.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.