Malayalam Actor Vijayakumar Acquitted In Suicide Attempt Case

The Kochi Magistrate Court has acquitted Malayalam actor Vijayakumar in a case of attempting suicide while being interrogated at the Police Assistant Commissioner's office.

The court acquitted him in the 13-year-old case on the fact that there was insufficient evidence in the case.

The case dates back to February 11, 2009.

The actor attempted suicide when he was called to the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner's office for questioning in the case of extorting Rs 25 lakh.

During the trial at Kakkanad Magistrate Court, the prosecution could not produce any evidence to establish Mr Vijayakumar's offence.

The statements of two witnesses other than the police officers in the case were in favour of the actor.

Court also pointed out that the statements of the independent witness produced by the prosecution as a witness were not reliable.

During the interrogation led by the Circle Inspector at the Assistant Commissioner's office, Mr Vijayakumar tried to commit suicide after pushing down a policeman. The case against him was for obstructing the official duty of the police and attempting suicide.

Earlier, a trial court had dismissed the Rs 25 lakh extortion case against him. There were five cases against Mr Vijayakumar including these. The Court acquitted him in all cases.

