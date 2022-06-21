'Make One For Pralhad Ji': PM Shares A Joke On Stitching Kurta In Mysuru

"Make one for Pralhad ji," said PM Modi laughing and pointing to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the beneficiaries of government schemes during his visit to Karnataka's Mysuru.

PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of different schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The interaction of PM Modi came in the backdrop of his event in Mysuru in which he laid the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station and dedicated to the nation the 'centre of excellence for persons with communication disorders' at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing here.

During the course of his interaction with one of the beneficiaries of Prime Minister Mudra Yojana, a beneficiary said that she does the job of a tailor and has studied till intermediate. She further said that she has learnt tailoring in her own village.

PM Modi asked in a lighter vein if she could stitch a 'kurta' like his, to which she responded in the affirmative.

"Make one for Pralhad ji," said PM Modi laughing and pointing to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi who was sitting next to him.

Interacting with the beneficiary of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, PM Modi asked if the house has basic facilities like electricity and toilet.

"Yes," said the beneficiary.

PM Modi further asked if she would give him food if he visits the house, to which the beneficiary said yes.

The beneficiary of the Jal Jeevan Mission told PM Modi that they are getting clean drinking water and the villagers are happy to be receiving the water on a daily basis.

PM Modi urged the beneficiaries to interact with the villagers and let those who are unaware of the government's schemes know about them.

"I urge all of you to let the other villagers who are not aware of such schemes know about it. More poor people should be benefited," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi, while dedicating a 'centre of excellence for persons with communication disorders' to the nation here, urged the youth undertaking start-ups to use their ideas and innovative thinking to develop things to empower 'divyangs'.

The remarks of PM Modi came while addressing an event after launching development projects here.

"I urge the youth in the start-up world: Please generate new ideas with innovative thinking. Whatever new you are doing, your start-up can do a lot of things for the 'divyaangs'. It can develop many things that can give strength and capability to the differently-abled ones. I believe that the youth in the start-up world will assist me in helping them ," PM Modi said.





