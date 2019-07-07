Majority Reeling Under Poverty, And PM Modi Talking About Cake: Mayawati

Mayawati said the government should shed its rhetoric. (File photo)

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "size of the cake matters" remark, BSP chief Mayawati said Sunday the PM is talking about cake for people when a majority of them is reeling under the problem of "roti-rozi".

In a tweet, Mayawati said, "At a time, when a majority of population is reeling under basic problems of inflation, poverty, unemployment, illness, illiteracy and jobs and food (roti-rozi), the prime minister is talking about cake for them.

"This is the pride of power and despotism, by which the entire country is affected."

Her comments came a day after the prime minister dismissed as "professional pessimists" the critics of the Centre's target to achieve a $5-trillion economy within five years.

Addressing party workers in Varanasi, PM Modi said his government's Budget for 2019-20 lays down a roadmap for nearly doubling the size of the economy.

"Size of the cake matters. The larger the cake, larger pieces are what people will get. So we have set a target of making India a $5-trillion economy. Larger the size of the economy will be, the larger prosperity will it bring for the country," he said.

Mayawati also said the government should shed its rhetoric (jumlebaaji), and become serious towards the basic problems of the 130 crore people of the country.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability