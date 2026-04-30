Majority Claims, Defection Fears, And A Possible Punjab Floor Test

Punjab's political landscape has been thrown into turmoil as a fierce battle over numbers and narratives unfolds between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition leaders. With a high-stakes Assembly session on the horizon, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has projected confidence, asserting that his government holds a comfortable majority. Yet, the opposition is unconvinced-and increasingly vocal.

Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has questioned the timing of the Assembly session, scheduled on Labour Day (Friday). He argues that the unusual timing signals an urgent attempt by the government to demonstrate its strength through a possible confidence motion. Randhawa also added that within two months, President's Rule will be imposed, the way the situation seems to be on the ground.

From the Shiromani Akali Dal camp, leader Bikram Singh Majithia has gone a step further, claiming that the AAP government has already lost its majority. He alleged that only a limited number of MLAs attended a key meeting in Jalandhar, while others were compelled to participate under pressure from authorities, including the Vigilance Bureau.

Seven AAP MPs, including Raghav Chadha, have crossed over to the BJP. After their joining, the speculation has intensified concerns about internal cracks within the ruling party.

In response, AAP leadership has moved swiftly to reinforce unity. Strategy meetings in Jalandhar brought together MLAs and party officials to assess risks and prevent any potential defections ahead of the crucial session.

Despite the mounting pressure, Mann remains resolute. He claims the backing of 94 MLAs and has stated that he is fully prepared to prove his majority on the Assembly floor if required-a move that could set the stage for a dramatic political showdown.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has criticised the government's intentions, alleging that the proposed confidence motion is merely a tactic to buy time and extend the government's tenure.



