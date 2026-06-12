At Municipal Poll Win Rally, Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Support For Bhagwant Mann 2.0

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national chief Arvind Kejriwal today made a strong political pitch from Punjab's Bathinda, projecting Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann as the party's face for the next assembly elections while launching a sharp, multi-pronged attack on Opposition parties.

Addressing a massive rally in the politically crucial Malwa region, Kejriwal signalled early election preparedness, claiming that the next assembly polls could be held as early as November. He urged voters to "make Bhagwant Mann Chief Minister again" and ensure continuity of governance and completion of ongoing welfare initiatives.

Kejriwal unequivocally positioned Mann as the AAP's chief ministerial candidate, highlighting his "clean image" and governance record. He said that in four years, no corruption allegation had surfaced against Mann, his family or his ministers.

He emphasised the AAP's welfare measures, including free electricity, Rs 10 lakh health insurance, and upcoming financial assistance schemes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 for Scheduled Castes women, set to begin from July.

In a bid to simplify political messaging, Kejriwal coined labels for rival parties without naming them. "Chitta Party" - a party that allegedly enabled widespread drug abuse during its tenure; "Beadbi Party" - a party that ran into sacrilege controversies; "Jhagda Party" - targeting internal infighting within a rival camp, and "ED Party" - alleging dependence on central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to pressure opponents.

He called the AAP "the people's own party" focused on governance and public welfare.

The rally in Bathinda was not just a political event but a strategic show of strength in the Malwa belt, which accounts for the largest share of assembly seats in Punjab and often determines the outcome of elections in the state.

Held after the mayoral victory of Padamjeet Singh Mehta, the event served as a momentum builder for AAP in the region. A strong turnout here is widely seen as a signal of the party's grassroots support across Malwa.

Mann, addressing the gathering, credited the turnout to public satisfaction with the AAP's work in healthcare, education, irrigation and free power. He accused opposition parties of focusing on alliances rather than governance, suggesting political opportunism among rivals.

Mann reassured farmers about adequate water availability during the paddy sowing season, saying the reservoir levels were above average. He highlighted welfare delivery through direct public engagement during the rally.

By projecting Mann as the undisputed chief ministerial face, combining welfare politics with aggressive opposition branding, and targeting key voter groups, AAP is attempting to strengthen its position in Punjab's evolving political landscape.