Munna Bhai-Circuit Reunion Loading? Arshad Warsi Drops Major Hint About Sanjay Dutt's Cameo In <i>Pritam Pedro</i>

Fans of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi may be in for a major treat.

During the trailer launch of Pritam and Pedro, Arshad Warsi accidentally let slip that Sanjay Dutt is also part of the upcoming series.

Realising that he may have revealed more than intended, the actor quickly attempted to retract the statement and move on.

However, the damage was already done, leaving fans excited about the prospect of seeing the iconic duo together once again.

While the makers have not officially announced details of Sanjay Dutt's role, sources indicate that the actor will make a special cameo appearance in the series, which is being produced by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

The news has sparked excitement among audiences who continue to cherish the chemistry between Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as Munna Bhai and Circuit. Their performances in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai remain among Bollywood's most loved on-screen friendships.

The duo recently delighted fans by reprising their popular characters in an advertisement, proving that the affection for Munna and Circuit remains as strong as ever.

Pritam and Pedro is also special for another reason. The series marks the acting debut of Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani.

Interestingly, Vir has a connection to the Munna Bhai universe. As a child, he appeared as Circuit's son, Chhota Circuit, in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. More than two decades later, he is making his full-fledged acting debut and will once again share screen space with Arshad Warsi.

Another key highlight of the series is Vikrant Massey, who will be seen playing the antagonist. Speaking about his decision to take on a negative role, the actor said he was excited to be part of what fans often call the "Hiraniverse."

"If you are getting an opportunity to be a part of the Hiraniverse, I think even a passing shot is enough for me. And a character like this where a good man has turned bad. I was sick of playing the poor village boy and the boy next door. So, I thought let's try something different and see. Finally, Hirani sir gave me an opportunity," Vikrant said.

With Arshad Warsi leading the series, Vikrant Massey stepping into villain territory, Vir Hirani making his acting debut and Sanjay Dutt set for a surprise appearance, Pritam Pedro is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated streaming releases from the Rajkumar Hirani camp. The series premieres on July 3 only on JioHotstar.