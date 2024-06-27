Major Relief For AAP, MP Sanjay Singh's Suspension From Rajya Sabha Ends

Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh received a major relief as his suspension from the Rajya Sabha ended on Thursday. He expressed happiness as permission has been obtained to enter Parliament after almost a year of suspension.

Expressing gratitude, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar for withdrawing my suspension. Today the proceedings of the House will also begin in Rajya Sabha and President Droupadi Murmu is inaugurating the session."

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "You all know what is happening to us, how the elected CM has been kept in jail and how he was arrested by CBI yesterday...We will definitely boycott the President's address because this is not the President's own statement, rather she reads the government's statement. She reads the written speeches of the government. So that is why we will boycott the President's address..."

Notably, after obtaining permission to enter the Parliament, Sanjay Singh along with other Aam Aadmi Party MPs held a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in Parliament premises ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's address on Thursday.

The party MPs were seen holding placards that read, "Stop misusing ED and CBI", and "Dictatorship will not work".

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Wednesday sent Kejriwal to three days CBI remand in connection with the Excise policy case.

Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat after taking note of all the submissions of both sides, allowed Arvind Kejriwal to be on CBI remand till June 29, 2024.

During the remand period, the court allowed Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to meet him for 30 minutes and his lawyer to meet him every day for 30 minutes. The court has also allowed him to carry his prescribed medicines during the remand period.

During the hearing, Arvind Kejriwal himself addressed the court and said, "CBI is claiming that I have made a statement against Manish Sisodia, which is completely false. Manish Sisodia Nirdosh hai, Aam Aadmi Party Nirdosh hai. Main bhi nirdosh hun. Iss Tarah ke statements hamme media me badnam Karne ke liye diye ja rahe hai (Manish Sisodia is innocent, Aam Aadmi Party is innocent. I am also innocent. statements are being given in the media to defame us.)"

He also added "CBI sources ke hawale se media me hamme badnam kar rahe rahe hai. Inka plan hai ki media front page ye chala de ki Kejriwal ne sara thikra Manish Sisodia pe daal diya. (They are tarnishing our image in the media by using unnamed sources. They plan to make it headline news that Kejriwal has shifted all the blame to Manish Sisodia.)"

However, the Court said," I have read your statement... you have not said this."

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail order passed by the trial court, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfilment of twin conditions of Section 45 of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order.