'Main Contest In North India Between BJP And Congress': Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot said Congress will unite and fight together (File)

Congress leader Sachin Pilot exuded confidence in the names announced by the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that those who have a good chance of winning have been given the opportunity.

After 10 Congress candidates were announced in Rajasthan's second list, Sachin Pilot said that candidates who can win have been fielded from the state after a careful study by the All India Congress Committee.

Mr Pilot stressed the Congress' optimism for the upcoming elections, citing instances of sitting Lok Sabha MPs from Haryana and Rajasthan leaving the BJP to join Congress. He mentioned that the main contest, especially in north India, will be between Congress and BJP.

"A sitting Lok Sabha MP in Haryana left BJP and joined Congress. In Rajasthan too, a sitting Lok Sabha MP left the BJP and joined Congress. So, sitting MLAs and MPs are coming to us. Former legislators are going to the BJP. People should understand this. People who are accepting the Congress ideology and expressing trust in our leadership are being welcomed and given an opportunity. I am happy that the party has given opportunity to people on the basis of their performance and commitment to the party. I have visited several states, and a good atmosphere for the INDIA bloc is forming," he said.

On Rajasthan MP Rahul Kaswan jumping ship and joining the Congress ahead of elections, Mr Pilot said it is a good thing that current BJP MPs have joined the party after considering its long history and ideology.

Criticising the BJP, Mr Pilot said, "The BJP talks about crossing 300 or 400 seats. But if they are so confident, why do they need to bring opposition members into their party and contest elections?" They say one thing but their actions suggest otherwise, he said, adding, "If they are so confident, then why the need to bring our former ministers, former MPs, and MLAs into their party?"

Asked about former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son being given a ticket from Jalore-Sirohi despite losing the previous election from Jodhpur in 2019, Mr Pilot said, "In politics, defeats and victories continue. Whatever ticket distribution has happened, it has been done by the central leadership of the Congress. The party has looked at the region and also considered the demand of the public. Whoever contests from wherever will contest with strength. The entire party will unite and fight together," he said.

The Congress on Tuesday announced the second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in which some prominent names including Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi have been mentioned.

Among the 10 names announced from Rajasthan, Rahul Kaswan who joined Congress after quitting BJP has been fielded from Rajasthan's Churu, Brijendra Ola from Jhunjunu, Lalit Yadav from Alwar, Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur, Harish Chandra Meena from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Karan Singh Uchiyarda from Jodhpur.

Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has been fielded from the Jalore seat. The party has fielded Tarachand Meena from Udaipur and Udaylal Ajana from Chittorgarh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)