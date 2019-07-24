'Centre's Propaganda Machinery Targets Opposition': Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra said there were concerns about the NIA being misused for political vendetta

The opposition today raised many objections to the government's changes to a counter-terrorism law, which seek to designate individuals as terrorists and allow the National Investigation Agency to go to any state to investigate terror cases.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was passed in the Lok Sabha with 287 votes in its support and eight against it.

The provision that allows the NIA to go to any state without taking permission from the state police is "against the federal structure of the country," said Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra.

She said there were concerns about the NIA being misused for political vendetta.

"The features of the Bill are anti-people and anti-Constitution...it is a very dangerous act," Mahua Moitra said.

"One runs a risk of being branded as anti-national if you oppose the government. Every time the opposition disagrees with national security, we are called anti-national by the propaganda

machinery and the troll army of the government," said Ms Moitra amid loud protests from the ruling party.

SS Ahluwalia of the BJP raised a point of order that members cannot make allegations against the government without substantiating them.

Ms Moitra also opposed the provision to declare an individual a terrorist, saying it was "without due process and against the principle of natural justice."

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule said when amendments to the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) were made, then Chief Minister (Narendra Modi) of Gujarat had "opposed" the Bills.

"Innocent people should not be unnecessarily harassed... The federal structure should be maintained," said Ms Sule.

Danish Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said laws like the Prevention of Terror Act (POTA) and Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) were scrapped because of rampant misuse.

