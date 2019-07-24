"If UPA Was Right In Amending Anti-Terror Law, Then So Are We": Amit Shah

Amit Shah speaks in parliament on the Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Bill

Home Minister Amit Shah today attacked the opposition over a debate on amendments to a key anti-terror bill. "A government fights terrorism; it shouldn't matter which party is in power," Mr Shah said in parliament.

The Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment) Bill seeks to designate a person suspected to have terror links as a "terrorist", which the opposition alleged could be misused. It was passed by the Lok Sabha today with 284 votes in its favour and eight against it.

Replying to the opposition's allegations that anyone who questioned the government is termed as anti-national, Mr Shah said the police have no wish to harass genuine social activists. "There are in fact many social activists who are doing good work... But we will smash the urban Maoists," Mr Shah said.

"There's a need for a provision to declare an individual as a terrorist. The UN has a procedure for it, the US has it, even Pakistan has it, China, Israel, European Union... Everyone has done it," Mr Shah said.

"When you (opposition) question us you don't see who brought the law and amendments, who made it stringent. It was brought when you were in power, what you did then was right and what I'm doing now is also right," the Home Minister said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has described the amendment bill as "hastily brought". When the amendment bill was first tabled over a week ago, Mr Tharoor had said even veteran BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also opposed such a provision.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.