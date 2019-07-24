Parliament Live Updates: 'We Need To Unite Against Terrorism,' Says Amit Shah

Uproar in the parliament continued for the second day after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to be a "mediator" on the Kashmir issue.

Congress lawmakers walked out of the Lok Sabha after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, party's leader in the lower house of the parliament, said they need an explanation from the "horse's mouth" on Trump's claim. Moments later, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh clarified there is no question of mediation on Kashmir issue. "There was no discussion on Kashmir during the meeting between the Prime Minister and US President Trump in June. There is no question of any mediation on Kashmir issue," he said.

The opposition parties are also up in arms against the RTI Amendment Bill 2019, which will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today, two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha amid criticism. The amendment bill has been dubbed "RTI Elimination Bill" by the opposition.

Today, TMC's Mahua Moitra also opposed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.

Here are the live updates on RTI Amendment Bill 2019 and Parliament Session: