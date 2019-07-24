Parliament Live Updates: 'We Need To Unite Against Terrorism,' Says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses parliament.
Uproar in the parliament continued for the second day after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to be a "mediator" on the Kashmir issue.
Congress lawmakers walked out of the Lok Sabha after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, party's leader in the lower house of the parliament, said they need an explanation from the "horse's mouth" on Trump's claim. Moments later, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh clarified there is no question of mediation on Kashmir issue. "There was no discussion on Kashmir during the meeting between the Prime Minister and US President Trump in June. There is no question of any mediation on Kashmir issue," he said.
The opposition parties are also up in arms against the RTI Amendment Bill 2019, which will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today, two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha amid criticism. The amendment bill has been dubbed "RTI Elimination Bill" by the opposition.
Today, TMC's Mahua Moitra also opposed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.
Here are the live updates on RTI Amendment Bill 2019 and Parliament Session:
"You are asking why are making tough laws against terrorists. I believe toughest laws should be made against terrorism". Amit Shah in Parliament
What Is The UAPA Amendment Bill
- The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, which seeks to allow an individual suspected to have terror links to be designated a ''terrorist'' was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. The opposition said the provision could prove to be "draconian"
- Amendment to Schedule 4 of the UAPA will allow the National Investigation Agency to designate an individual suspected to have terror links as a terrorist. As of now, only organisations are designated 'terrorist organisations''
- The bill, once passed, is likely to give more teeth to the NIA in dealing with terror cases, government
Amit Shah assured the lawmakers in Lok Sabha on UAPA Amendment Bill saying the law has"enough safeguards so that it is not misused".
"Who Brought The Anti-Terror Law?" Amit Shah Asks In Parliament
"When you question us, you don't see who brought the law and amendments, who made it stringent. It was brought when you were in power, what you did then was right & what I'm doing now is also right": Amit Shah in parliament.
"We Need To Unite": Amit Shah As Lok Sabha Debates Anti-Terror Bill
Speaking on the UAPA Amendment Bill 2019, Home Minister told the lawmakers in the Lok Sabha: "We need to unite against terrorism."
Congress Lawmakers Walk Out Of Lok Sabha
Congress lawmakers walked out of Lok Sabha amid uproar over Donald Trump's Kashmir claim. Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, party's leader in the lower house of the parliament, this afternoon, told Lok Sabha: "We want an explanation from the Prime Minister. We want it from the horse's mouth. He should come and explain his side of the story."
The BJD has also voiced opposition against the RTI Amendment Bill. BJD MP B Mahtab said, "If this bill is passed then CIC will work as a department of the government. It is an obvious attempt to weaken the powers given under the RTI Act. This is an assault on the idea of federalism. It dilutes transparency in the system."
Mahua Moitra Accuses Government Of Running Troll Army
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra today accused the government of "running propaganda machinery" and using "troll army to attack opposition". She was speaking in Lok Sabha on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019.
"Why is it that anyone who speaks against the government is considered anti-national," she asked.
Government rebuffed Ms Moitra's claims saying the allegations need to be taken back.
However, Ms Moitra stuck to her remark saying: "I will not take it back. There is a possibility that someone can be anti-government but pro-India."
Speaking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, she said: "This bill would allow any individual to be termed a terrorist without due process or investigation."
No Question Of Mediation In Kashmir: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today addressed the parliament today moments after Congress workers walked out of Lok Sabha demanding PM Modi should clarify on US President Donald Trump's claim on Kashmir. On Monday, Trump said PM Modi had asked him to mediate on Kashmir issue, prompting attack on central government by the opposition parties. Today, Rajnath Singh said, "there is no question of mediation in Kashmir". Read here
Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, will hold a meeting of Rajya Sabha lawmakers of the Congress and other opposition parties in the parliament office today, news agency ANI reported.
Uproar continued in the parliament for the second day on US President Donald Trump's remark that PM Narendra Modi asked him to be a "mediator" on the Kashmir issue. The lawmakers of the opposition parties protested in Lok Sabha seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament on statement of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir.
Sonia Gandhi Reaches Parliament, To Hold Meeting Of Congress Lok Sabha Lawmakers
Zero Scrutiny: Derek O'Brien On RTI Amendment Bill 2019
Trinamool Congress lawmaker Derek O'Brien tweeted this morning that three bills, including the RTI Amendment Bill 2019, are being tabled in the Rajya Sabha with "zero scrutiny"
On RTI Amendment Bill, Congress's Sam Pitroda "Endorses" Sonia Gandhi's Statement
Congress leader Sam Pitroda today "endorsed" Sonia Gandhi's statement on RTI Amendment Bill 2019 hours before the bill is tabled in Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi said the central government is trying to "subvert the democracy" by amending the RTI Act 2005. The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Monday.