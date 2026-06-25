Mahesh Dixit, 1993-Batch Telangana Officer, Named Intelligence Bureau Chief

The Centre has appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mahesh Dixit as the next Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), placing one of the country's most experienced intelligence professionals at the helm of India's premier internal security agency.

Dixit, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Telangana cadre, will succeed outgoing IB Director Tapan Kumar Deka and will serve a two-year term from the date he assumes charge.

According to the appointment order approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Dixit, who is currently serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, has been granted an extension in service to take over the top post.

Dixit brings with him decades of experience in intelligence gathering, counter-terrorism operations and national security management. He is widely regarded within security circles as one of the key architects behind several sensitive intelligence operations undertaken by the government in recent years.

Among the most significant chapters of his career was his involvement in the lead-up to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. Sources familiar with the developments said Dixit played an important role in assessing the security implications of the historic move and helped formulate strategies to maintain law and order during the transition period.

Following the reorganisation of the former state into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Dixit was entrusted with critical intelligence responsibilities in the region. Officials credit him with helping restore public confidence during a politically sensitive phase while ensuring that security challenges posed by terrorism and separatist elements were effectively addressed.

During his tenure overseeing key intelligence responsibilities in Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar successfully hosted the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in 2023, an event that drew significant international attention and participation. The smooth conduct of the summit was viewed as a major milestone in showcasing the region's improving security environment. During the same period, several foreign diplomatic delegations visited Kashmir, reflecting growing international engagement with the region. Officials familiar with the developments said Dixit played an important role in providing accurate assessments of ground realities and evolving conditions, helping facilitate greater diplomatic outreach and confidence in the changing situation on the ground.

Beyond Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Dixit has been closely associated with efforts to counter misinformation and propaganda campaigns targeting India, both from domestic and foreign sources. Intelligence and security experts view his experience in handling emerging information warfare challenges as particularly relevant at a time when national security threats increasingly extend into the digital domain.

The appointment comes at a crucial juncture, with India facing evolving security challenges ranging from terrorism and radicalisation to cyber threats and cross-border disinformation campaigns. As the new IB chief, Dixit is expected to oversee intelligence operations aimed at strengthening internal security while enhancing coordination among various security and intelligence agencies.

His elevation is being seen as a continuation of the government's emphasis on experienced intelligence leadership to navigate an increasingly complex security environment.