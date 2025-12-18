Maharashtra's 'Rummy' Minister Sacked, But Pressure Grows On D Fadnavis

Maharashtra politics is in turmoil, again, after Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Manikrao Kokate – who earlier this year was caught playing rummy on his phone while the Assembly was in session – was sacked as the state's Sports Minister Thursday morning.

However, he remains, for now a minister (without a portfolio) and the MLA from the Sinner seat.

Both are points the opposition will use to criticise the ruling Mahayuti, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, particularly since the same administration swiftly sacked the Congress' Sunil Kedar from the House in December 2023, after his corruption case conviction.

Simultaneously, it adds more pressure on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to keep his ministers in line. The BJP leader has already issued one warning; in July, after Kokate's rummy-playing video went viral online, Fadnavis told his council "we will not tolerate any kind of controversial actions".

But that didn't seem to stick; within weeks there were two other high-profile embarrassing moments for the BJP, both involving another Mahayuti member – Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

First, a video surfaced that allegedly showed Sanjay Shirasat in his innerwear smoking, in what seemed to be a hotel room, with a bag that appeared to be full of cash sitting next to him.

Shirasat later claimed the bag contained clothes and not cash, though the video did show some currency bundles. That was a day after he received a tax notice over an increase in assets.

Then, days later, then-junior Home Minister Yogesh Kadam was accused of links to illegal sand mining in Ratnagiri district and to dance bars – which are illegal in the state – in Kandivali.

Kadam firmly denied both charges as the opposition demanded his resignation.

Both Shirasat and Kadam remain ministers in the state governemnt.

There was also a kerfuffle over Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, also from the Shinde Sena, and alleged irregularities in recruitment within his department. He too remains in his post.

Before these incidents, there was also controversy surrounding NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who quit as a minister in March after an associate was linked to a murder in Beed.

Munde has since re-entered the political arena with public engagements and a Delhi meeting with senior BJP leader Amit Shah, fuelling speculation of a possible cabinet reshuffle.

Why the Kokate problem is different

Kokate submitted his resignation Wednesday, hours after a Nashik court upheld his conviction – and a two-year prison sentence – in a 1995 housing scam case that also involves his brother Vijay; they were found guilty of misusing a 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections.

The NCP leader, of course, approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the verdict.

The court agreed to hear his plea but only on Friday, leaving the NCP leader open to an interim arrest to start his sentence. To shield himself from that he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

Meanwhile, Kokate's conviction and impending arrest have put extra pressure on Pawar and, by extension, the Mahayuti government, for the simple reason that it is a conviction.

In the case of Shirasat or Kadam, for example, for now they only face allegations of wrongdoing, which makes it easier for their party boss and the Mahayuti to defend them.

A conviction, and a prison sentence, means it is difficult, if not impossible, to do the same for Kokate.

In this case, the Mahayuti must act, and quickly, if it is to avoid being slammed by the opposition for shielding a convicted individual, particularly one who holds a ministerial berth.

Fadnavis is aware of this ticking timebomb; on Wednesday, sources said, he asked Pawar – also under pressure from the Shinde Sena to remove Kokate – to elaborate on his next steps.

