'Rummy' Turn In Maharashtra Politics After Minister Caught In Card Row

The cards are on the table, so to speak, in the Maharashtra Assembly after videos of Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate tapping away at a game on his smartphone - while the House was in session - were widely shared online and pushed the ruling Mahayuti alliance into a corner.

Led by NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, Rohit Pawar, the opposition has accused the Nationalist Congress Party leader of playing online rummy during a discussion on livestock support for farmer from tribal communities, a topic within an Agriculture Minister's wheelhouse.

Videos shared by Mr Pawar do seem to show Manikrao Kokate playing a card game; a 19-second clip posted on X showed him swiping intently and purposefully at a stack of cards on the screen.

But Mr Kokate has denied the charge. He told reporters Tuesday he does not play rummy and was trying to open video-sharing app YouTube when an ad for the card game popped up on his phone.

It is unclear, however, why he was trying to open YouTube.

He also threatened legal action against those who had "defamed" him.

Mr Kokate then said he intends to write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - who was forced to censure the senior minister after the videos were circulated - to 'investigate' the video.

The rummy storm erupted Sunday after Rohit Pawar posted the videos on X.

A sarcastic swipe at the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar - which broke away from Sharad Pawar's NCP in 2023 to join the BJP-led ruling alliance - accompanied the post.

"Since the NCP faction in power cannot do anything without consulting the BJP... even with countless agricultural issues pending and eight farmers committing suicide daily, the Agriculture Minister, with nothing else to do, seems to have time to play rummy."

Mr Pawar underlined his jab with a follow-up post this morning, after Mr Kokate's clarification, calling out "misguided ministers" and a government that ignores, he said, "the desperate plea of farmers..."

The videos posted in the second tweet included an audio track that seemed to contradict another of Mr Kokate's assertion, that the House was in recess when he was filmed tapping on his mobile phone.

Opposition Protests, Demands Sacking

Both videos were quickly picked up and shared by other opposition leaders, including Jitendra Awhad of the NCP (Sharad Pawar), and the clamour for Mr Kokate's resignation has grown steadily.

An opposition delegation led by senior NCP leader Supriya Sule met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to demand he too press for his state counterpart's resignation or sacking.

"We requested the union minister... Maharashtra does not want an Agriculture Minister who plays rummy in the state Assembly and consistently takes an anti-farmer stance," Ms Sule said.

"His insensitive behavior is not only causing significant harm to Maharashtra but also damaging the state's glorious tradition. Therefore, it is demanded his resignation be taken immediately."

Ajit Pawar In The Dock

The pressure on Ajit Pawar to sack his party leader grew after Mr Fadnavis' censure.

"It was absolutely wrong. Ministers are expected to take legislative business seriously even if their business is not on the agenda. Members do read documents and news... but the video of Manikrao Kokate playing rummy was inappropriate," the Chief Minister told reporters Monday evening.

He did, though, offer some support by claiming Mr Kokate wasn't actually trying to play the game.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Minister Caught Playing Rummy In Assembly. His Defence

There have also been rumblings from the third member of the Mahayuti, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

In response Mr Kokate has insisted, again, that he does not know how to play rummy online.

"You need an OTP and a linked bank account to play the game... can check if my phone is linked to any such game. I was trying to skip a game that popped up on my screen for fifteen seconds."

And he responded fiercely to demands for his resignation, saying, "What have I done to resign? Let the Chief Minister conduct a probe... and if I am guilty then I will resign immediately."

"I have been an MLA for 25 years and I know the protocol of conduct in the House."

Kokate's Birthday Wish For Ajit Pawar

While this controversy plays out, Mr Kokate seemed to be currying favour with party boss Ajit Pawar this morning, orchestrating a grand 'happy birthday' message for the 66-year-old.

READ | Rummy-Playing Minister's Birthday Wish For Dada Is 'Get Out Of Jail' Card?

'Happy birthday, dada (as Mr Pawar is referred to)' was written across 11 acres of agricultural land within the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area.

The message was etched across a field in Mr Kokate's Sinnar constituency.

And, of course, also featured a large photograph of the birthday boy, i.e., Mr Pawar.