Maharashtra, Microsoft Build 'MahaCrimeOS AI' To Fight Cybercrime

The Maharashtra government and Microsoft have joined hands to support victims of cybercrime and financial fraud with the development of the innovative AI system 'MahaCrimeOS AI', developed by the government of Maharashtra in collaboration with Microsoft.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the platform will revolutionise the fight against cybercrime in Maharashtra and called it a "marvel".

This effort to tackle cyber crime in the state is riding on AI-driven cyber policing in Maharashtra through the collaboration with Microsoft.

"Its great to be back in India and here in Mumbai and have a chance this morning to talk about AI and mostly to celebrate all the AI and AI solutions being built. I am going to talk about CrimeOS that the Chief Minister here has sponsored and made happen in this state so that every citizen of this state can benefit. And that's the type of innovation we want to see in any place," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said.

"Great meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today to discuss how AI can have real impact for people across Maharashtra. Our first collaboration, MahaCrimeOS AI, is helping to support victims of cybercrime and financial fraud," Nadella added.

Great meeting Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis today to discuss how AI can have real impact for people across Maharashtra. Our first collaboration, MahaCrimeOS AI, is helping to support victims of cybercrime and financial fraud. https://t.co/XyB0Ec2xw6 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) December 12, 2025

"One of the chances I had was to meet with the team that built this agentic system called the MahaCrimeOS and it was great to meet both the SP and the people in the team and in fact the investigative team. And the pride they had in being able to use this system, to deliver justice to a citizen in Nagpur who was unfortunately a victim of a crime. But the ability for them to use this agentic system to speed up the time to justice was fantastic to see."

"Maharashtra sets a new benchmark for digital safety Delighted to meet Satya Nadella at #AITourMumbai as we unveiled MahaCrimeOS AI-India's first AI-powered platform to fast-track cybercrime investigations. Scaling from 23 police stations to 1100 ; From Nagpur to statewide scale, Maharashtra is driving AI-powered governance for citizen safety!" Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Government of Maharashtra creates MARVEL to fight crime with AI.



मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आज मुंबई येथे 'मायक्रोसॉफ्ट एआय टूर' या कार्यक्रमात सायबर गुन्हे आणि आर्थिक गुन्हे रोखण्यासाठी तयार करण्यात आलेल्या प्रात्यक्षिकाची पाहणी केली. यावेळी त्यांनी गुन्हे रोखण्यासाठी... pic.twitter.com/47pG3VCEjl — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) December 12, 2025

"Ethical and responsible AI for public good is our motto. And Microsoft has provided us a very safe and advanced platform... If AI is properly used in governance, we can make the lives of people easier," Fadnavis added.

The Maharashtra chief minister also announced investments from FedEx and Brookefield.

"It was an absolute pleasure to meet FedEx Corporation's Executive VP and CDIO Mr. Vishal Talwar; VP Sri Lakshmi Tadepalli, and President MEISA Kami Viswanathan, in Mumbai today. We had an extensive discussion on Maharashtra being the logistics hub, is the perfect destination for FedEx's expansion in India and GCC too," Fadnavis added.

"Maharashtra's GCC policy was widely appreciated during this meeting. Leveraging the capacity of Maharashtra as the pool of top talent, innovation, technology, business, especially with the third Mumbai which is tech-based Mumbai and planned EduCity. Also discussed possible opportunities for the Start Up ecosystem and incubators," he added.

Talking about the Asia's Largest GCC facility in Maharashtra with a $1 billion investment, Fadnavis said, "Thrilled to share that Brookfield is building a 2 million sq. ft., Global Capacity Centre (GCC) facility in Powai which is Asia's Largest GCC. This investment of $1 billion will generate more than 45,000 employment opportunities. It was very good to meet Ankur Gupta (Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East-Real Estate, Brookfield) in Mumbai today."

"This marks an important step forward in the state government's mission to make Maharashtra the GCC capital of India," Fadnavis added.