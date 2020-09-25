Maharashtra Minister Says Gupteshwar Pandey Speaks Like BJP Leader: Report

Minister Anil Deshmukh says it was BJP's conspiracy to defame Maharashtra. (File)

Former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey would speak like some BJP leader in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and that suspicion has proved to be true, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said.

Mr Pandey had sought a CBI probe in Sushant Rajput's death and then opted for voluntary retirement amid speculation of his electoral foray in Bihar where assembly polls will be held in October-November.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, partners in the MVA government in Maharashtra, have been critical of the former IPS officer over his recent comments and perceived closeness to the BJP.

Mr Deshmukh also accused the BJP of conspiring to defame Maharashtra and its police with an eye on the Bihar elections.

"You saw over the past one-and-half or two months that Pandey, despite being a senior police official, would speak as if he was a senior BJP leader. And it has turned out to be true," the NCP leader said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

"He has resigned... the only thing I want to say is that it was the BJP's conspiracy to defame Maharashtra and its police eying the Bihar polls," the NCP leader added.

Mr Pandey stepped down late Tuesday night and a day later, dropped hints about joining politics, asserting he is a "free man" now and that contesting elections is not illegal.