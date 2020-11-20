Maharashtra Ruling Alliance Releases Candidates List For Council Polls

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will only contest on one seat in the upcoming elections.

The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has released a list of all five candidates for the December 1 biennial election to five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the State Legislative Council.

Nationalist Congress Party and Congress of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will contest on two seats each, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will only contest on one seat in the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Deshpande has been chosen to fight for the Amravati region teacher's constituency, while NCP's Arun Lad and Satish Chavan will contest from Pune and Aurangabad graduate constituencies respectively. Congress' Jayant Asgaonkar and Abhijit Vanjari were fielded from the Pune teachers constituency and Nagpur graduate constituency respectively.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had on November 2 declared polls for five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, which have been vacant since July 19 after the completion of the term of the sitting members.

The elections will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 3, the ED had announced.

The five seats are being vacated by Chavan Satish Bhanudasrao, Chandrakant Bachhu Patil, Anil Madhukar Sole, Shrikant Deshpande, and Dattatraya Achyutrao Sawant.