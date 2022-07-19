Two-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Family's Pool During His Birthday Party

Maharashtra: The incident took place on July 13 at the bungalow, police said. (Representational)

A two-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a bungalow in Maharashtra's Lonavala, where his family had gathered to celebrate his birthday, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on July 13 at the bungalow, which the Nashik-based family had booked to celebrate the child's second birthday the next day, an official from Lonavala police station said.

"The parents and other family members were busy on the first floor of the bungalow, when the toddler fell in the swimming pool outside the bungalow," he said.

It took the family members 10 to 15 minutes to realise that the boy was missing, and after a frantic search, they found him in the pool, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.