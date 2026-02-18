Maharashtra Teen Kills Aunt With Bamboo Stick, Hides Body In Sofa-Cum-Bed

A 15-year-old boy murdered his aunt with a bamboo stick on Sunday night in Maharashtra's Vasai after a minor altercation. The boy took his friend's help to conceal his crime.

The accused was living with his aunt, Durga Bansod, 60, at her home in Vasai.

How The Murder Mystery Was Revealed

The crime came to light on Monday night when the victim's daughter, who lives in Maharashtra's Boisar town, was unable to contact her mother despite repeated calls. Police said the two accused had broken both of the victim's mobile phones to prevent anyone from reaching her.

Worried and distraught, the daughter called her brother, who lives nearby, and asked him to enquire about their mother's well-being. According to the police, "When the son arrived home, he found the main gate locked. When he knocked and received no response, he peeped through the window and was shocked. He saw his mother's feet on the floor, covered in blood."

He then alerted the police.

A Three-Hour Operation

A team of police arrived at the scene and found the house locked from inside. After nearly three hours of effort, cops managed to enter the house by removing the slabs from the bathroom windows.

Investigation revealed that the doors were deliberately locked from inside. And one of the doors was jammed with a screwdriver.

Initial investigation revealed that her head had been crushed with a bamboo stick. There was blood on the floor where she had fallen.

Suspicion soon fell on the woman's minor nephew, who lived in the same house. "He (the nephew) was very nervous, covered his face, and repeatedly looked towards the room where the body was dumped, with the doors open. The accused nephew had his nose covered and was staring anxiously at the same room where his aunt's body was found."

Police detained both minors and found the body under a sofa-cum-bed.

During sustained interrogation, the minor broke down and confessed to the murder. He also named his 15-year-old friend as an accomplice, claiming he had helped him dispose of the body and destroy evidence.

Motive Behind Murder

According to police, the motive for the murder was shockingly trivial. The deadly altercation began when the home's smart TV was slow to start due to buffering. Irritated, the elderly woman reportedly scolded her nephew, reprimanding him for not keeping things in order and not focusing on his studies.

"Enraged by the conversation, the boy picked up a stick. In a fit of rage, he struck his aunt three times on the head. The force of the blow fractured her skull. She fell to the ground, bleeding profusely," said police.

The accused nephew reportedly called his friend for help and tried to hide the body in the sofa-cum-bed.

The minors have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.