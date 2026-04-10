Maharashtra Teen Consumes Poison After Rape By Uncle, Dies

A 16-year-old girl who attempted suicide after being raped allegedly by her paternal uncle died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Beed district, a police official said.

The girl was raped on April 5 in a remote village in the Balaghat mountain range while returning home from a nearby cattle shed, triggering outrage among residents of Kaij tehsil here.

"She consumed poison in distress shortly after the incident. She died at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Government Medical College and Hospital where she was admitted in a critical condition," Kaij police station sub inspector Umesh Nikam said.

The main accused has been arrested, while his associate is on the run, the official said.

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