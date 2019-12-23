Maharashtra Robber, 'Influenced' By A TV Crime Series, Arrested: Police

He was arrested on Sunday following a tip-off, the police said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for burglaries which the Nagpur Police said he committed by watching a television serial on crime and videos.

The police recovered over Rs 5 lakh in cash, a motorcycle and a sharp-edged weapon from the accused Amol Raut, a crime branch official said today.

"Raut was influenced by watching a crime serial on television and videos on an online platform regarding burglaries. He got ideas like pulling out door latches through such videos," he said, adding that the accused also roped in one of his friends to commit the crimes.

The police suspect that the two carried out seven burglaries in the last 60 days in areas under Rana Pratap Nagar, Bajaj Nagar and Sonegaon police stations in Nagpur.

The man was living lavishly on stolen money and also spent on gambling, he said.

Amol Raut and his accomplice used to remove digital video recorders (DVRs) from CCTV cameras installed at the premises they used to target, to protect their identities, the official said.

