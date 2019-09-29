Shiv Sena Authorises MLAs To Contest Polls Before Finalising BJP Pact

BJP and Shiv Sena contested 2014 state assembly elections separately (File Photo)

Even as the seat-sharing agreement with BJP for the Maharashtra Assembly polls are at the final stage and is yet to formally materialise, Shiv Sena on Sunday distributed Form AB (that authorises a candidate as official party candidate) to its incumbent MLAs, thus authorising these candidates to file their nominations as Shiv Sena candidates for 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had earlier said his party will snap ties with BJP if it was not given 144 seats in the 288-members Assembly to contest in the upcoming elections. While Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday reiterated that BJP and Shiv Sena will contest the Assembly polls in Maharashtra together and are working on the seat-sharing agreement.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 16 had said that talks are going on with Shiv Sena regarding seat-sharing and a decision will be taken soon.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested 2014 state assembly elections separately after they failed to arrive at a seat-sharing formula. However, they formed the government in the alliance after the elections as none of them was able to secure the majority on its own.

The last date of submission of nomination forms is October 4.

The Election Commission of India has announced single-phase voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.

