Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray Resigns Hours Before Floor Test

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday, minutes after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove today that his government still has a majority.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has been facing a political crisis after a revolt in Shiv Sena. The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde had been camping in Guwahati.
Mr Thackeray, who also resigned as MLC, said that he was not going away forever and will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhavan.
Here are the Live Updates on the Maharashtra Crisis:
