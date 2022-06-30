Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray Resigns Hours Before Floor Test

Uddhav Thackeray said that he was not going away forever and will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhavan.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday, minutes after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove today that his government still has a majority.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has been facing a political crisis after a revolt in Shiv Sena. The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde had been camping in Guwahati.

Mr Thackeray, who also resigned as MLC, said that he was not going away forever and will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhavan.

In a televised address shortly after 9.30 pm, Uddhav Thackeray said he was hurt by the rebellion in his party and announced that he has also decided to quit as a member of the state Legislative Council.

"What I did during my tenure was for Marathi people and Hindutva. There were riots across the country, but Maharashtra was an exception. I would also like to thank my Muslim brethren," Mr Thackeray said.

"People who were bestowed with positions by the Shiv Sena are now claiming to be angry with the party. Those who have been given so much are angry today. The common Sainiks who have received nothing stand solidly behind the party," he said.

