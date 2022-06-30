Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Take Oath As Chief Minister Tomorrow

Devendra Fadnavis is likely to become next Maharashtra Chief Minister

The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde, the man who enabled his third term by weaning away most Shiv Sena MLAs in a successful coup, will be Deputy Chief Minister.

Mr Fadnavis and Mr Shinde will meet with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and stake claim to power at 3 pm, sources say.

The two are likely to say they have the support of more than 150 MLAs.

Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be sworn in tomorrow. He will take charge with a small cabinet to start with, say sources.

Uddhav Thackeray quit as Maharashtra Chief Minister yesterday, after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove his majority.