Uddhav Thackeray Congratulates Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

Uddhav Thackeray today congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. He tweeted "I wish you do a good job in Maharashtra."

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was today sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister, capping a day of surprises and bringing a dramatic end to the ten-day-old political crisis in the state.

Widely seen as the next chief minister after the collapse of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday, Mr Fadnavis sprang a huge surprise when he announced that Shinde will occupy the top post and that he will not be part of his dispensation.