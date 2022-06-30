Uddhav Thackeray Resigns. Sena Rebels May Meet Governor Today

Uddhav Thackeray submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A day after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde will meet all rebel MLAs today at 1 pm in what they are calling a legislature party meeting. Mr Shinde will meet the Governor after the meeting, sources say.

The BJP won't yet claim to form a new government, sources say. BJP leader Girish Mahajan has claimed that they have the support of over 170 MLAs and they will form the government in the next three days.

Uddhav Thackeray submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked him to officiate as Chief Minister until alternate arrangements are made.