Sena Rebel Eknath Shinde Says Talks With BJP Soon On Ministerial Posts

The BJP claims they have the support of over 170 MLAs to form the new government.

Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is meeting with his faction's MLAs before heading to the Governor later in the day, has said there has been no discussion with the BJP about the details of ministerial posts if they form a new government together.

"It will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it," he tweeted in Marathi.

भाजपसोबत कोणती आणि किती मंत्रीपदे याबाबत अद्याप कोणतीही चर्चा झालेली नाही, लवकरच होईल. तोपर्यंत कृपया मंत्रिपदाच्या याद्या आणि याबाबत पसरलेल्या अफवा यावर विश्वास ठेवू नका. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 30, 2022

A minute before this tweet, he said that the rebel group's focus is the overall development of Maharashtra and development works in the constituency of MLAs according to Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's idea of Hindutva and late Sena senior leader Anand Dighe's teachings.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has accepted Uddhav Thackeray's resignation and appointed him as caretaker Chief Minister till the new government is sworn in.

A day after Uddhav Thackeray quit as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena rebels may meet with the Governor after discussions today in Goa, where they arrived last night. The BJP claims they have the support of over 170 MLAs to form the new government.

Devendra Fadnavis, who met the Governor Tuesday evening and set off the end game, is being projected as a contender for the top post in the state. The Maharashtra BJP tweeted a video clip of a speech in Marathi by Mr Fadnavis. The accompanying caption, also in Marathi, read, "I will come again. For the creation of a new Maharashtra! Jai Maharashtra". Eknath Shinde is likely to be Mr Fadnavis's deputy, according to sources.

A heated battle over claim to the Shiv Sena is also underway as the rebel camp hasn't yet indicated any intention of breaking away and merging with the BJP, or even forming a new party. They say they are the real Shiv Sena and that the Thackeray-led group is a small minority, pushing for a renewed alliance with the BJP. There are speculations they might try to negotiate with the Thackeray camp.