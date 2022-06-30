Maharashtra Crisis Live: Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Chief Minister

Eknath Shinde today took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde today took oath as the Mahrashtra Chief Minister at the Raj Bhawan. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister just hours after he renounced any position in the Maharashtra government. Earlier today, Mr Fadnavis sprung a surprise when he announced that Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister. His announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the rebel faction.

The BJP claims they have support of over 170 MLAs to form the new government.

Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister on Wednesday, minutes after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove today that his government still has a majority.

Here are the Live Updates on the Maharashtra Crisis:

Jun 30, 2022 20:00 (IST) PM Modi congratulates Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis after the two took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively.



"Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra's growth trajectory," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Jun 30, 2022 19:46 (IST) Sena rebels will 'regret' their decision to part ways, but are free to ally with BJP: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said rebel MLAs have chosen their own way and there would be no hindrance from the party in the path of the dissidents associating themselves with the BJP as he once again targeted the breakaway group whose revolt last week brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Jun 30, 2022 19:36 (IST) Eknath Shinde takes oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Jun 30, 2022 19:27 (IST) Maharashtra crisis: Eknath Shinde arrives at Raj Bhawan

Sena leader Eknath Shinde and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis have arrived at the Raj Bhawan. The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 7.30 pm.



Jun 30, 2022 19:15 (IST) Eknath Shinde to be sworn in shortly

Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde will shortly take oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis will be the Deputy Chief Minister in the new cabinet.



Jun 30, 2022 18:47 (IST) Maharashtra crisis: BJP appeals to Devendra Fadnavis to become Deputy CM

"BJP's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the government. So, made a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra," BJP national president JP Nadda.

Jun 30, 2022 18:32 (IST) "Devendra Fadnavis Showed A Big Heart, I Thank Him," Says Eknath Shinde

Rebel Shiv Sena leader and soon-to-be Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today thanked BJP's Devendra Fadnavis saying he could have become Chief Minister himself going by the numbers but "showed a big heart". Rebel Shiv Sena leader and soon-to-be Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today thanked BJP's Devendra Fadnavis saying he could have become Chief Minister himself going by the numbers but "showed a big heart".

Jun 30, 2022 17:53 (IST) Sena Rebels Dance In Goa As Eknath Shinde Is Named Chief Minister

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were seen dancing in what appeared to be a banquet hall, watching the news briefing on a giant screen. The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were seen dancing in what appeared to be a banquet hall, watching the news briefing on a giant screen.

Jun 30, 2022 17:15 (IST) Maharashtra crisis: Eknath Shinde thanks PM Modi

Eknath Shinde thanked PM Modi, Mr Fadnavis and other BJP leaders. "It's their magnanimity. They had a bigger mandate, yet they made me the Chief Minister. Who does that?" he said.

Jun 30, 2022 16:55 (IST) Eknath Shinde Says Committed To Balasaheb's Hindutva

The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us, Maharashtra CM designate Eknath Shinde told the media





Jun 30, 2022 16:44 (IST) Devendra Fadnavis says will stay out of the government

After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said today.

Jun 30, 2022 16:37 (IST) Eknath Shinde To Be Chief Minister, Swearing In Today

Eknath Shinde will take oath as the Maharashtra chief minister later today, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis announced in a press conference today.



Jun 30, 2022 16:12 (IST) Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Take Oath As Chief Minister Tomorrow

The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde, the man who enabled his third term by weaning away most Shiv Sena MLAs in a successful coup, will be Deputy Chief Minister. The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde, the man who enabled his third term by weaning away most Shiv Sena MLAs in a successful coup, will be Deputy Chief Minister.

Jun 30, 2022 15:58 (IST) Devendra Fadnavis reaches Raj Bhavan

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde have reached the Raj Bhawan to stake claim to form the government

Jun 30, 2022 15:35 (IST) "Monster ambition" among those who betrayed us: Aaditya Thackeray to NDTV

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has accused rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde of "betraying" their own party, a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.



"Uddhav Thackeray was betrayed by his own people," Aaditya Thackeray told NDTV today.

Jun 30, 2022 15:10 (IST) Maharashtra Politics: Chief Minister Betrayed By His Own, Says Aaditya Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray was "betrayed by his own people", his son and senior party leader Aaditya Thackeray told NDTV in an exclusive interview today. "Everyone can see that they have done what they have done only for their higher ambitions," he said. Mr Thackeray's comments came as the BJP prepares to stake a claim to Government.

Jun 30, 2022 13:37 (IST) #MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis | Devendra Fadnavis To Be Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde His Deputy, Say Sources



Jun 30, 2022 13:20 (IST) Ideology, not portfolios, claims Sena rebel leader



Eknath Shinde camp stressed that it's ideology, and not expectations of plum postings with cabinet portfolios, that led them to break off from the Thackerays and go with BJP. "All speculations of portfolios are baseless. No decision has been taken on dividing portfolios," rebel faction MLA Deepak Kesarkar said.

Jun 30, 2022 12:35 (IST) Meeting of the Maharashtra Congress to decide its future course in the state ends; as per sources, NCP will get the Leader of Opposition post.

Meeting of the Maharashtra Congress to decide its future course in the state ends; as per sources, NCP will get the Leader of Opposition post.

Jun 30, 2022 11:28 (IST) Maharashtra Politics: What alliance partner Congress said on Uddhav Thackeray resignation



Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that the Congress was ready for trust vote today. "I feel that he (Uddhav Thackeray) should've faced trust vote but he gave his farewell speech at the end of Cabinet meeting itself. Uddhav Thackeray is a sensitive person with simple nature. He did not like a few things, so he resigned," he said.

Jun 30, 2022 10:28 (IST) Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde camp holds "legislature party" meeting



A day after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde met all rebel MLAs today at 10 am in what they are calling a legislature party meeting. (Click here

Jun 30, 2022 10:11 (IST) Maharashtra Crisis: BJP Claims Support Of 170 MLAs



The BJP has said it won't yet claim to form a new government, sources say. However, BJP leader Girish Mahajan has claimed that they have the support of over 170 MLAs and will form the government in the next three days.

Jun 30, 2022 09:14 (IST) Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde may also meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today or tomorrow, sources told NDTV.

Jun 30, 2022 08:58 (IST) Rebel leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting with his supporters at 10 am to discuss the future strategy, sources told NDTV.

Jun 30, 2022 08:47 (IST) Written order of the cancellation of the Maharashtra Special Assembly session today.

Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister and his MLC post, yesterday.





Jun 30, 2022 07:59 (IST) BJP's Devendra Fadnavis likely to stake claim to form government: Sources





Devendra Fadnavis is likely to stake claim to form government, sources said. Rebel leader Eknath Shinde, whose move to walk out with a chunk of MLAs set off the downward spiral for the alliance government led by the Shiv Sena, is likely to be his deputy.

Jun 30, 2022 07:06 (IST) "What I did during my tenure was for Marathi people and Hindutva": Uddhav Thackeray





In a televised address shortly after 9.30 pm, Uddhav Thackeray said he was hurt by the rebellion in his party and announced that he has also decided to quit as a member of the state Legislative Council.

"What I did during my tenure was for Marathi people and Hindutva. There were riots across the country, but Maharashtra was an exception. I would also like to thank my Muslim brethren," Mr Thackeray said.

"People who were bestowed with positions by the Shiv Sena are now claiming to be angry with the party. Those who have been given so much are angry today. The common Sainiks who have received nothing stand solidly behind the party," he said.

Jun 30, 2022 06:53 (IST) Uddhav Thackeray resigned minutes after Supreme Court ruling



Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, minutes after Supreme Court refused to stay Governor B S Koshyari's direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly.