Maharashtra Crisis Live: Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Chief Minister

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde today took oath as the Mahrashtra Chief Minister at the Raj Bhawan. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister just hours after he renounced any position in the Maharashtra government. Earlier today, Mr Fadnavis sprung a surprise when he announced that Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister. His announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the rebel faction.
The BJP claims they have support of over 170 MLAs to form the new government.
Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister on Wednesday, minutes after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove today that his government still has a majority.
Here are the Live Updates on the Maharashtra Crisis:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis after the two took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively.
"Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra's growth trajectory," PM Modi said in a tweet.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said rebel MLAs have chosen their own way and there would be no hindrance from the party in the path of the dissidents associating themselves with the BJP as he once again targeted the breakaway group whose revolt last week brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Sena leader Eknath Shinde and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis have arrived at the Raj Bhawan. The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 7.30 pm.
Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde will shortly take oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis will be the Deputy Chief Minister in the new cabinet.
"BJP's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the government. So, made a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra," BJP national president JP Nadda.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and soon-to-be Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today thanked BJP's Devendra Fadnavis saying he could have become Chief Minister himself going by the numbers but "showed a big heart".
The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were seen dancing in what appeared to be a banquet hall, watching the news briefing on a giant screen.
Eknath Shinde thanked PM Modi, Mr Fadnavis and other BJP leaders. "It's their magnanimity. They had a bigger mandate, yet they made me the Chief Minister. Who does that?" he said.
The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us, Maharashtra CM designate Eknath Shinde told the media
After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said today.
Eknath Shinde will take oath as the Maharashtra chief minister later today, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis announced in a press conference today.
The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde, the man who enabled his third term by weaning away most Shiv Sena MLAs in a successful coup, will be Deputy Chief Minister.
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde have reached the Raj Bhawan to stake claim to form the government
Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has accused rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde of "betraying" their own party, a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
"Uddhav Thackeray was betrayed by his own people," Aaditya Thackeray told NDTV today.
Uddhav Thackeray was "betrayed by his own people", his son and senior party leader Aaditya Thackeray told NDTV in an exclusive interview today. "Everyone can see that they have done what they have done only for their higher ambitions," he said.
Mr Thackeray's comments came as the BJP prepares to stake a claim to Government.
