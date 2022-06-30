Eknath Shinde: 5 Facts About Maharashtra's New Chief Minister

Mr Shinde used to drive an autorickshaw in Thane. He arrived in Mumbai as a teenager from Satara in Maharashtra and joined the Shiv Sena. Mr Shinde rose through the ranks after launching a labour union for the party.

He was elected to the Thane Municipal Corporation in 1997. He was tasked by the Shiv Sena to work in Thane, which helped him build a base in the region.

Mr Shinde was elected to Maharashtra Assembly in 2004. His position in the Shiv Sena became stronger after party founder Bal Thackeray's nephew Raj quit and launched Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

His son Shrikant Shinde is a Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan and his brother Prakash Shinde is a Councillor. When the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP after 25 years and fought the election on its own, Mr Shinde became the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly.