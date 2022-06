Eknath Shinde staked claim to form government earlier.

Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, in a move that very few saw coming.

"I will stay out of the government and ensure it runs smoothly," Mr Fadnavis said.

Mr Shinde will be sworn in at 7:30 pm and no other minister will take oath today, the BJP leader said.