Surprise No 2: Devendra Fadnvis Is Deputy Chief Minister

Barely 3 hours after Devendra Fadnavis renounced any position in the Maharashtra government, his party said otherwise.

"He must be Deputy Chief Minister," said BJP president JP Nadda, dealing the second shocker of the day. "I will personally request him."

The first was the decision, announced by Mr Fadnavis, that Eknath Shinde, and not he, would be Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"I will not hold any post in the government," Mr Fadnavis said at that time. He has served two earlier terms as Chief Minister and it was his passion project, largely, that led to Uddhav Thackeray resigning as head of the government last night.

Given his earlier status at the top boss of his home state, Mr Fadnavis may have viewed reporting to Mr Shinde as a demotion that was unpalatable. A little after 7 pm, Mr Fadnavis reportedly accepted his new job.

Shortly before taking oath, he tweeted in Marathi, "As an authentic worker, I follow the orders of the party. The order of the party that brought me to the highest position is paramount to me. As an honest worker, I follow the orders of the party. The order of the party which gave me the highest position, I am the head."

Over the last nine days, he has been a principal in the drama that saw Mr Thackeray cornered by a faction of his party led by Mr Shinde.