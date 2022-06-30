'Devendra Fadnavis Showed A Big Heart, I Thank Him,' Says Eknath Shinde

Rebel Shiv Sena leader and soon-to-be Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today thanked BJP's Devendra Fadnavis saying he could have become Chief Minister himself going by the numbers but "showed a big heart". He also stressed that the rebellion wasn't about plum posting with cabinet berths but about ideology and Bal Thackeray's Hindutva which the party under Uddhav Thackeray had supposedly strayed from.

"Mr Fadnavis told me he is supporting Bal Thackeray's Shivsainiks. He showed his big heart, nobody does this...Someone who has 120 MLAs...Nobody lets go even the post of Panchayat or civic body chief. This is the Chief Minister's post," he said, with Mr Fadnavis by his side after the big unprecedented announcement. "I will not betray the faith Fadnavis has placed in me," Mr Shinde told the media. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home MinisterAmit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda for trusting "Bal Thackeray's Shivsainiks".

He again claimed that the rebels are trying to further Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's idea of Hindutva and late Sena senior leader Anand Dighe's teachings.

Mr Shinde reiterated that he has no lust for power or position and the 50 MLAs with him were only concerned about ideology and development in their constituencies which he claimed were being stalled by "other parties" part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He further claimed that rebel MLAs repeatedly requested that the Sena should course correct and get back with "natural ally" BJP but weren't heard.

Mr Fadnavis made the surprise announcement hours before the rushed swearing-in. He also claimed that he would not be part of the government himself but will offer support from outside.

"I will stay out of the government and ensure it runs smoothly," Mr Fadnavis said, announcing that Mr Shinde will be sworn in at 7:30 pm. No other minister will take oath today, the BJP leader said. The BJP will extend support to Shinde's group.

BJP is the single largest party in the legislature.

Sena rebels, as well as BJP MLAs and some independents, will be sworn in as ministers during the expansion, Mr Fadnavis added.