Maharashtra Opposition Alliance To Fight 2024 As Team? Sharad Pawar Said...

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's remarks on the unity of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents in Maharashtra have created ripples in state political circles.

Asked if MVA, comprising NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), will contest the 2024 elections together, Mr Pawar said on Sunday, “There is a willingness to work together. But mere desire is not always enough. Seat allotment, whether there are any other issues or not, all this hasn't been discussed yet, so how can I tell you.”

Mr Pawar made it clear that during his meeting with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, the issue of the Ambedkar-led outfit joining MVA wasn't discussed.

“Our talks were only about some seats in Karnataka Assembly elections,” he said.

Mr Ambedkar said on Monday that VBA's entry into the Maha Vikas Aghadi was not discussed during his meeting with Mr Pawar.

Marathi news channel ABP Majha on Monday quoted Mr Pawar saying off camera that he made the remarks on MVA as there is no clarity on seat distribution among MVA constituents, and nothing else should be read into them.

The channel also quoted NCP sources saying that Mr Pawar won't be attending MVA's vajramuth (iron fist) rallies.

Mr Pawar's remarks came amid speculations over NCP leader and his nephew Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP. Ajit Pawar has said he would not quit the NCP till his last breath, but his clarification did not help end the speculation.

Asked about Sharad Pawar's remarks on MVA unity ahead of 2024 elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said, “Pawar is a senior and experienced leader. When he makes a statement, it is of importance and whatever he says is to be taken seriously.”

Reacting to Mr Pawar's comments, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said there is a move afoot to replace Eknath Shinde as chief minister.

“They (BJP) wanted to topple our (Uddhav Thackeray-led) government, so he (Shinde) was used. Now their objective is fulfilled, so Shinde will be replaced soon,” Mr Raut said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the Congress will move forward with those who will stay within the MVA alliance.

“The role of Congress is to make sure that the anti-BJP parties fight together. The role of other parties in an alliance may be different,” he told reporters.

“We are not asking what is on anyone's mind,” Patole said, and declined to comment on internal developments in NCP. “Even Sharad Pawar doesn't speak on this issue, so how can I comment,” Mr Patole said.

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said there is no imminent threat to the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state.

“Even if 16 MLAs of Shinde group are disqualified by court, then also there is no danger to the state government.

“They have 165 MLAs. Even if 16 are disqualified, 149 MLAs remain, which is way above the majority mark in the 288-member House. The government will be there. May be there will be a different chief minister,” Bhujbal said.

