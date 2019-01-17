NCP Leaders Allege Maharashtra Government's Nexus With Dance Bar Owners

The Supreme Court paved the way for the reopening of dance bars in Maharashtra. (FILE PHOTO)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday accused the Maharashtra government of presenting a weak side before the Supreme Court in the dance bar ban case, alleging a nexus with the association of bar owners.

The party also demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis take immediate legal steps to ensure that dance bars do not start operating in Maharashtra again.

"The government presented a weak side before the Supreme Court in the case due to the nexus between the government and association of dance bar owners. Because of this nexus, the present situation has emerged," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde seconded Mr Malik.

"The government has once again fallen short in presenting its side on dance bar ban before the court. Concerned about effects of the decision in future. The government should immediately take legal steps to see dance bars do not start operating again," Mr Munde said on Twitter, tagging the Chief Minister's office in the post.

The Supreme Court on Thursday paved the way for the reopening of dance bars in Maharashtra by setting aside some provisions of a 2016 law imposing restrictions on their licensing and functioning.

The top court quashed the provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016, like the mandatory installations of CCTV cameras in the dance bars saying they violated privacy.

The bench, however, upheld the provision restricting the timing of operation of dance bars from 6 pm to 11.30 pm.