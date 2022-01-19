BJP Claims Most Seats But Sena, Allies Set To Win Maharashtra Local Polls

Election results for 106 urban local bodies - nagar panchayats, or government bodies for areas with a small population - in Maharashtra are being declared today.

Overall trends indicate Sharad Pawar's NCP will form the panchayat in 24 areas, with the BJP in 22, the Congress in 18 and the Shiv Sena in 14.

The NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), the Congress and the Shiv Sena are part of Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

They are contesting jointly in some areas and independently in others, but combined they look set to defeat the BJP by a huge margin - winning control of over half of the nagar panchayats.

The BJP is likely to emerge with the most seats across all 106 wards, having won 379 of 1,802.

So far results for 1,683 seats have been declared.

The NCP has won 359, the Sena 297 and the Congress 281, meaning that combined the Maha Vikas Aghadi has again defeated the BJP by a massive margin.

Last month the Supreme Court was approached by the Maharashtra government seeking a recall of the court's December 15 order that stayed 27 per cent reservation for OBC in local body elections.

The Supreme Court had directed the State Election Commission to revert the 27 per cent reservation for OBC back to 'general category'.

In March 2020 the court had said reservation in favour of OBCs in local bodies in Maharashtra cannot exceed a total of 50 per cent of all seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, Tribes and OBCs.

A nagar panchayat is a form of urban local self-government established in towns that are not classified as either 'urban' or 'rural', and not have a functional municipality. They are composed of a certain number of Councillors which can be changed by the state government via notification.