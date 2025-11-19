Maharashtra Man Pushes Teen Niece Off Train After She Pressured Him To Marry

A 16-year-old girl who wanted to marry her maternal uncle was pushed to her death from a moving local train in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The accused, 28-year-old Arjun Soni, has been arrested and remanded to four days of police custody.

The victim, Komal Sonar, was originally from Mumbai's Mankhurd, while her uncle worked as a security guard in Vasai. The two had been in a romantic relationship for the past few months, the police said.

Komal had left her home on Saturday to marry her uncle and began living with him at his residence in Vasai. She later left the house without informing him, after which her mother lodged a complaint at the police station. A kidnapping case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered based on the complaint.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Arjun Soni was travelling with Komal in a local train from Bhayander to Nala Sopara. When the train reached between Naigaon and Bhayander, he pushed her from the moving train, leading to her death.

A passenger, Nandu Jha, witnessed the incident and stated that the uncle pushed the girl. Other passengers caught Arjun Soni and handed him over to the Vasai Railway Police.