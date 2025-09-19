Video: Forest Department Seizes 4,000 Kg Red Sandalwood Worth Rs 12 Crore In Maharashtra

The illegal smuggling of red sandalwood, also known as "red gold," has now reached Palghar in Maharashtra.

In a major crackdown, the Forest Department raided Sakhare village in Palghar taluka and seized 200 branches of the red sandalwood, weighing about 4,000 kilograms (four tonnes). The estimated value of the seized wood is more than Rs 12 crore.

This marks the first and largest action against red sandalwood smuggling in the Palghar district.

Often referred to as "blood sandalwood," this rare and high-grade variety of wood is sold for crores in the international market. The wood is said to fetch between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore per tonne, depending on quality.

The seizure in Palghar was made based on specific intelligence inputs. The accused are reportedly on the run, and further investigation is underway.



