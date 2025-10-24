21-Year-Old Arrested For Smuggling Liquor From Haryana In Ambulance

A 21-year-old man was arrested after a brief chase with a large consignment of illegal alcohol in Delhi's Dwarka, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ritik, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, was arrested while transporting illicit liquor in an ambulance along the Dwarka Expressway, he said.

"During the operation, a total of 1,400 quarters and 84 bottles of liquor were recovered, including 70 bottles of Royal Stag and 14 bottles of Royal Green, each containing 750 ml of liquor. The vehicle used for the illegal supply was also seized," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said in a statement.

Ritik sourced the liquor from Haryana's Bahadurgarh and transported it to Delhi and the surrounding areas.

Upon receiving information about the interstate movement of illicit liquor, surveillance teams were deployed at multiple border points.

According to the police, on the night of October 1, Ritik was signalled to stop near Sai Mandir behind Dichao Bus Depot. When he attempted to evade arrest, a team intercepted the vehicle and apprehended him following a brief chase.

During the interrogation, he allegedly admitted to sourcing and distributing illicit liquor. He purchased the ambulance for the sole purpose of supplying illegal alcohol and has no previous criminal record, police said.

The recovered liquor included 1,400 quarters of blue stock intended for sale in Chandigarh and 84 bottles for sale in Haryana. The seized ambulance had been modified for transporting the contraband.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act.

