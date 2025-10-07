Advertisement
10 Tonnes Of Red Sandalwood Smuggled From Tirupati Seized In Delhi

A team of Special Task Force (STF) from south-east district has arrested two smugglers.

The red sandalwood was allegedly smuggled in from Tirupati.
New Delhi:

A Special Task Force (STF) of Delhi Police has seized around 10 tonnes of red sandalwood allegedly smuggled in from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and arrested two suspected smugglers, an official said on Tuesday.

"A team of STF from south-east district has arrested two smugglers. Further investigation is underway," a Delhi Police officer said.

A press briefing on the recovery is scheduled at Delhi Police headquarters at 12 noon.

Further details are awaited. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

