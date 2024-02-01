Maharashtra Man Kills Teen Son For Teasing Girls, Watching Obscene Videos On Phone: Police

The police have arrested the teen's father for the murder (Representational)

A man frustrated with his teen son watching obscene videos on his phone and teasing girls in school poisoned his drink and killed him in Maharashtra's Solapur last month, the police said. The man, identified as Vijay Battu, has been arrested.

On January 13, the police received a missing person's report about a teen. Soon, they were alerted about a boy's body being found.

The family identified the body as their missing son Vishal and a subsequent autopsy revealed he was poisoned.

The police registered a case of murder and began questioning the family. Noting discrepancies in their responses, the police took the boy's father into confidence, who soon broke down and confessed to the crime, the police said.

According to the police, Mr Battu claimed his son would not study. He used to tease girls in his school and watch obscene videos on his phone, he allegedly told the cops. Vishal turned a deaf ear to his parents' requests asking him to mend his ways. Soon, complaints started coming in from his school as well, he further said.

Frustrated with his son's behaviour, Mr Battu took 14-year-old Vishal to Tuljapur Road on his two-wheeler on January 13. There, he bought a cold drink and poisoned it before giving it to his son, the police said.

Soon Vishal fell unconscious and Mr Battu returned home alone, the police said.

In the evening, he and his wife went to the local police station and filed a missing person's report. However, with the police being tipped off about Vishal's body, the plan quickly unravelled.