Man In Thane Swept Away In Floodwaters After Heavy Rain

Thane and Palghar received extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday

A 29-year-old man was swept away in a swollen drain following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place yesterday evening after heavy downpour caused flooding in several parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar.

The man has been identified as Rizwan Khan, a resident of Daighar area. He had slipped into a flooded nullah or drain while crossing it, a police officer said. A search was launched and his body was later recovered from the drain.

The Thane civic authorities said they received several calls of flooding, tree falls, and wall collapse at a couple of places in the district on Wednesday. In neighbouring Palghar, several localities in Vasai and

and surrounding areas were flooded after heavy showers.